Final countdown: Are you ready for TradeON Summit 2020?



TradeON Summit 2020 is right around the corner, taking place in less than a week on July 28. The biggest event of the summer has now gotten even more interesting, with a freshly teased scavenger hunt offering up to a $1000 cash prize for participants.

Don't let the calendar fool you, there is no summer lull in 2020. Indeed, market participants are certainly cognizant of the financial and economic rollercoaster currently unfolding.

With retail traders are as active as ever, the timing for TradeON Summit has never been better. Over 5,000 traders are expected to participate in the event, attending educational sessions by world-class analysts, as well as being exposed to cutting edge tools and unique offerings.

If you have not already secured your spot at the hottest event this July, head on over to the registration.





Exclusive Scavenger Hunt Sweetens the Deal

Looking for some extra cash this summer? When logging into TradeON Summit on July 28th, go to the virtual exhibition hall. There, five bull-shaped icons will be hidden, and if you can find them, by clicking on them you will be participating in a scavenger hunt, hosted by XM.

A few lucky participants will be awarded between a $200 to $1,000 cash prize, on a verified XM account.

We will announce the winners by August 4th, with the prize being claimed by connecting to your real XM account (or creating one) and verifying your details with your XM account manager.





What to Expect During the Event?

The event will take place virtually on July 28 with registered attendees having access to over 30 sessions, as well as live chat arenas.

Unable to stay for the entire event? Do not worry. The content will be available for seven days after the show, so you can watch at your own pace.

TradeOn Summit 2020 includes a robust agenda, bringing together some of the best analysts and educators in FX and crypto. Here are just some of the not-to-be-missed sessions:





Adam Button teaches 8 ways to gain an edge from market news

teaches 8 ways to gain an edge from market news Ashraf Laidi shows how to apply fractals to real-life trades

shows how to apply fractals to real-life trades Boris Schlossberg waxes lyrical on the beauty of visual trading

waxes lyrical on the beauty of visual trading Jason Deane makes the case for bitcoin in your portfolio

makes the case for bitcoin in your portfolio Dale Pinkert shares insights of hundreds of successful traders





The event is specially curated by ForexLive to help provide actionable news and education to traders. As uncertainty prevails in the markets, and indeed in much of the world, credible sources of knowledge and research are crucial.

today,

for free!