Final notices posted to enact higher China tariffs on Sunday as rumors swirl

September 1 is here





The US Federal Register posted the final notice of the modification of Section 301 tariffs against China.





In accordance with the specific direction of the President, the U.S. Trade Representative has determined to modify the action being taken in this Section 301 investigation by increasing the rate of additional duty from 10 to 15 percent for the products of China covered by the $300 billion tariff action published on August 20, 2019.



There are some vague rumors about Trump delaying the tariffs. That's the kind of thing that makes shorts and risk-bears nervous into the weekend.





I don't think it's realistic. First of all, there's is zero chance of a completed trade deal because you would have heard about real talks and everything leaks. Secondly, it would look like weakness from Trump.





That said, this is Trump we're talking about -- anything is possible. The rumors would help to explain why risk trades have done so well over the past two days. If that's the case though, you would have to expect a bit of a reversal next week if/when they actually go into effect.

