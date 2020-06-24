Financial stocks struggle ahead of Fed stress tests

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Generally the fear of the stress tests is worse than the reality

Shares of JPMorgan are at the lows of the month. I don't like the look of the JPM chart:
All the financials are struggling today and that's partly a reflection of the virus. But it's also a reflection of tomorrow's Fed stress test. The fear is that the Fed will mandate/recommend dividend cuts or deliver some other kind of bad news.

In general (I can't think of an exception), stress tests have been a positive catalyst. Generally the fears are much worse than the reality. And let's be honest, Wall Street has the Fed in its back pocket.

