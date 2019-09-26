Financial Times on Fonterra - record annual loss

More info for NZD traders to ponder, this on New Zealand exporter Fonterra in the Financial Times

On the announcement earlier from the firm.



Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, posted a record annual loss

will pay out less in dividend payments in future

net loss... was at the lower end of the company's previously forecasted range

second full-year loss in a row

record loss for its 2019 financial year

At the lower end of forecast range of loss is about the only positive in the saga.



