Financial Times on Fonterra - record annual loss
More info for NZD traders to ponder, this on New Zealand exporter Fonterra in the Financial Times
On the announcement earlier from the firm.
- Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, posted a record annual loss
- will pay out less in dividend payments in future
- net loss... was at the lower end of the company's previously forecasted range
- second full-year loss in a row
- record loss for its 2019 financial year
---
At the lower end of forecast range of loss is about the only positive in the saga.