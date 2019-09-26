Financial Times on Fonterra - record annual loss

More info for NZD traders to ponder, this on New Zealand exporter Fonterra in the Financial Times 

On the announcement earlier from the firm.
  • Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, posted a record annual loss 
  • will pay out less in dividend payments in future
  • net loss...  was at the lower end of the company's previously forecasted range
  • second full-year loss in a row
  • record loss for its 2019 financial year
At the lower end of forecast range of loss is about the only positive in the saga. 

