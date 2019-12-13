Financial Times on the UK election: Brexit will now happen

The FT with an opinion piece. Says the headline: Brexit will now happen but Johnson's win puts future of the UK in doubt

three years of political paralysis is over. The Brexit path is now, for good or ill, clear

the country will at last have a stable government with a working majority

And:

The bad news is that the country is about to discover that it takes more than a vote at an election to "get Brexit done"; that Boris Johnson is going to be unfettered in the next stage of the EU negotiations and that a huge nationalist surge in Scotland almost certainly heralds another independence referendum. Even in the midst of their jubilation, the Conservatives may fear that while they secured Brexit, they may lose the UK.





So while we get Brexit maybe Scotland leaves the Union? There was a referendum only a couple of years ago and they voted to stay in.



