Financials in focus with US stocks set to open higher

Mixed bag on earnings

Shares of Goldman Sachs are down 2.3% in premarket trading but rival JPMorgan is 2.1% higher as a wave of earnings from financials kick off earnings season.





Results have been generally higher today with J&J, Blackrock, Citigroup and UnitedHealth beating estiamtes while Wells Fargo joins Goldman with a decline.





Futures had been higher until Bloomberg reported that China will struggle to buy $50 billion in agricultural goods from the US under the current tariff regime. However China won't remove its tariffs until the US does the same.





S&P 500 futures are up 9.5 points shortly before the open. The index fell 4 points yesterday in subdued trading.









