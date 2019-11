Data for October - growth expected but down from September

Aggregate financing RMB for October, expected is 950bn, prior was 22.72.5bn

New yuan loans, expected is 800bn, prior was 1690bn

Money supply M0, M1 and M2 also expected

Data is due sometime from today through to the 15th.





Higher than expected should indicate more stimulus in China that expected, and vice versa. More will be perceived as a positive inout to China proxy trades (eg. AUD).