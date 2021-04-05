Firms support UK Chancellor Sunak's super-deduction" investment encouraging tax break

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A survey by UK manufacturing lobbyists Make UK (formerly the Engineering Employers' Federation, EEF),

asking on Chancellor Rishi Sunak's two-year "super-deduction" tax break to encourage companies to invest:
  • almost a quarter of the companies they survey plan to increase investment as a direct response to the policy 
  • more than a quarter plan to bring forward their investment plans
Info via Reuters

Another support for GBP. The UK vaccination rollout is going ahead in leaps and bounds, Supporting GBP/EUR.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose