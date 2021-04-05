Firms support UK Chancellor Sunak's super-deduction" investment encouraging tax break

A survey by UK manufacturing lobbyists Make UK (formerly the Engineering Employers' Federation, EEF),

asking on Chancellor Rishi Sunak's two-year "super-deduction" tax break to encourage companies to invest:

almost a quarter of the companies they survey plan to increase investment as a direct response to the policy

more than a quarter plan to bring forward their investment plans

Info via Reuters





Another support for GBP. The UK vaccination rollout is going ahead in leaps and bounds, Supporting GBP/EUR.







