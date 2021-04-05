Firms support UK Chancellor Sunak's super-deduction" investment encouraging tax break
A survey by UK manufacturing lobbyists Make UK (formerly the Engineering Employers' Federation, EEF),
asking on Chancellor Rishi Sunak's two-year "super-deduction" tax break to encourage companies to invest:
- almost a quarter of the companies they survey plan to increase investment as a direct response to the policy
- more than a quarter plan to bring forward their investment plans
Info via Reuters
Another support for GBP. The UK vaccination rollout is going ahead in leaps and bounds, Supporting GBP/EUR.