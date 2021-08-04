First Australian company to mandate vaccines for all onsite staff and visitors
SPC is a processor of fruits and vegetables in the state of Victoria, Australia.
- has directed that all 450 onsite workers to be fully vaccinated by November
- "We believe that the only way that we can get out and protect our employees and our customers, and the communities in which we work is to go to the vaccine"
- staff will get paid vaccination leave and up to two days of special leave to recover if they become unwell after receiving the shot
SPC took the step in response to the more virulent Celta mutant.