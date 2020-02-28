First coronavirus case confirmed in NZ

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

The spread widens to New Zealand - someone recently returned from Iran

Combined with the virus case is heightened expectations for a further RBNZ rate cut.
NZD has had a poor session and this news not helping it
ForexLive
