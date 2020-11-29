First coronavirus vaccine is on track for international deployment in December

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The FT with an update, saying UK approval for a vaccine could be as early as this week:

US approval could be granted shortly after a Food and Drug Administration advisory meeting on December 10.

Link to Financial Times for more (may be gated)  


