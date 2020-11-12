The first cruise ship to sail on a voyage in the Caribbean has reported 5 COVID-19 cases

SeaDream 1 is the first to set sail on a cruise since the industry was halted due to the pandemic.

Its not going well.





You may recall when this whole pandemic kicked off earlier this the Diamond Princess in Japan, moored in Yokohama Port while authorities figured out what to do as cases on board soared. In March the Ruby Princess arrived after a shortened cruise back in Sydney with multiple cases. 2,700 passengers were allowed to disembark on the morning it arrived, passengers heading to their homes right across Australia. If memory serves more than 500 cases were identified amongst those who had been on board.





Similar events were reported from around the globe and the cruise industry went into hibernation.







