First direct evidence in humans that antibodies to the coronavirus can thwart infection

While awaiting Asia FX to get a little more active here is a good read on a potential inoculation against COVID-19

A fishing vessel left Seattle in May

more than a hundred crew members aboard the American Dynasty were stricken by the infection over 18 days at sea

But three sailors who initially carried antibodies remained virus-free, according to a new report

Although the study is small, it addresses one of the most important questions in the pandemic: whether the immune response to one bout with the virus protects against reinfection

Here is the NY Times link for more





---

This is news that provides some encouragement but I have to admit the thing that most impressed me was the size of the fishing boat!











