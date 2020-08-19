First direct evidence in humans that antibodies to the coronavirus can thwart infection

While awaiting Asia FX to get a little more active here is a good read on a potential inoculation against COVID-19 

  • A fishing vessel left Seattle in May 
  • more than a hundred crew members aboard the American Dynasty were stricken by the infection over 18 days at sea
  • But three sailors who initially carried antibodies remained virus-free, according to a new report
  • Although the study is small, it addresses one of the most important questions in the pandemic: whether the immune response to one bout with the virus protects against reinfection
Here is the NY Times link for more 

This is news that provides some encouragement but I have to admit the thing that most impressed me was the size of the fishing boat!
