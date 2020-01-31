First two cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in the UK

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

England's chief medical officer confirms

The two patients are members of the same family and the health department says that they are using tried and tested procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The full statement by Prof Chris Witty:

"We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities."
