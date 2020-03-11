Is fiscal stimulus the quick fix that the market needs?

I wouldn't count on it









But even in such a situation, it is hard to see how much fiscal stimulus - as what the rest of the world is pursuing right now - can really stop the rot in the market.





US futures are still down by over 2% on the day and European equities are shaving off earlier gains already, with Italy's FTSE MIB falling into negative territory now.





The number one issue is still the virus itself. You can throw as much money into the economy as you want but all of this won't help if containment measures are preventing people from stimulating the economy altogether.





Sure, households and businesses are going to receive help to alleviate financial pressures in general but where and when does this all end?







ForexLive

The market may take a breath of fresh air from global stimulus measures in the days/weeks to come, but as long as the virus outbreak threatens to cripple the global economy further and keep people in their houses, there's no light at the end of the tunnel just yet.