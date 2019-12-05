Fiscal stimulus to boost value stocks in 2020

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

The tide is turning on monetary easing

Calls for fiscal stimulus are appearing in many different places. As central banks around the world recognise that monetary policy can only do so much they look to governments for fiscal stimulus: 

Fiscal stimulus means the start of a new phase of growth reliant on debt sales over central bank bond buying. An increase in deficit and debt levels to support growth will put upward pressure on bond yields. Industrial and material companies stand to gain from a renewed Gov't support for infrastructure projects across the world.

ForexLive
