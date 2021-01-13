Fitch Affirmed New Zealand's Foreign-Currency IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Positive
News out of the rating agency overnight ICYMI
- Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA'
- with a Positive Outlook.
- Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term Local-Currency (LC) IDR at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook.
Cite, amongst other factors:
- New Zealand's ratings are underpinned by very high governance standards and a demonstrated commitment to prudent fiscal management, balanced against high levels of household and net external debt.