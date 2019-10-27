Fitch affirms Australia at "AAA", outlook stable but expects sharp drop in GDP growth

Fitch Ratings on Australia, 

  • affirms Australia at AAA, ; outlook stable
  •  says it estimates that general government gross debt remained stable at 41.0% of gdp in fy19 for Australia
  •  says it forecasts Australia's gdp growth to slow sharply to 1.7% in 2019, from 2.7% in 2018
  •  says forecasts Australia's gdp growth to slow sharply in 2019 due to domestic factors triggered by a protracted housing
  •  says it expects Australia's economic growth to rise to 2.3% in 2020
