Fitch affirms Australia rating at 'AAA', changes outlook to negative

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Fitch rating agency revises Australia's outlook to negative (was previoulsy 'stable'), affirms rating at 'AAA'

  • says negative outlook reflects significant impact global coronavirus pandemic has on Australia's economy and public finances
  • Australia's GDP to contract by 5% in 2020, driven by a plunge in economic activity during Q2 due to virus containment measures
  • says expect gradual economic recovery in Australia to begin in second half of 2020 and forecast GDP to grow by 4.8% in 2021
Fitch rating agency revises Australia's outlook to negative (was previoulsy 'stable'), affirms rating at 'AAA'
Life's a Fitch then you die?

AUD barely changed. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose