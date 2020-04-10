Fitch cuts Delta to junk status and cuts ratings on other airlines

But US will back them

Southwest Airlines was cut to BBB+. Outlook negative



Downgraded United to BB- from BB. Outlook negative



Cuts Delta to BB+ from BBB-. Outlook negative



Downgrades Alaska air to BB+ from BBB. Outlook negative



Downgrades JetBlue to BB from BB+. Outlook negative



Downgrades American Airlines to B with rating watch negative

Believes pandemic will undo some of the credit improvement seen over past decade at North American Airlines



Most North American Airlines to exit the worst of crisis with higher debt levels, lower liquidity



North American airline sector to leave the worst of the crisis more exposed to additional exogenous shocks



Depth of the client and in traffic related to pandemic is causing substantial cash outflows for airlines and near-term



Has become increasingly likely economic impact of pandemic to cause much slower than previously expected rebound in air traffic

