Fitch cuts Delta to junk status and cuts ratings on other airlines
But US will back them
Fitch has cut Delta Air Lines to BB+ from BBB- with outlook negative. That is junk status.
In other ratings changes:
- Southwest Airlines was cut to BBB+. Outlook negative
- Downgraded United to BB- from BB. Outlook negative
- Downgrades Alaska air to BB+ from BBB. Outlook negative
- Downgrades JetBlue to BB from BB+. Outlook negative
- Downgrades American Airlines to B with rating watch negative
Fitch adds:
- Believes pandemic will undo some of the credit improvement seen over past decade at North American Airlines
- Most North American Airlines to exit the worst of crisis with higher debt levels, lower liquidity
- North American airline sector to leave the worst of the crisis more exposed to additional exogenous shocks
- Depth of the client and in traffic related to pandemic is causing substantial cash outflows for airlines and near-term
- Has become increasingly likely economic impact of pandemic to cause much slower than previously expected rebound in air traffic
Below is the table of ratings from the 3 major ratings agencies. For Fitch going from BBB- to BB+ or below is the dividing line for junk status. United, Alaska Air, Jet Blue and American Airlines are in junk status as well.
Pres. Trump tweeted today that the US has "to save the airlines!"