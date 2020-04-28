Fitch downgrades Italy to BBB-, stable outlook
Fitch Ratings agency says the downgrade reflects the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Italy's economy and fiscal position
- expects Italy's govmt debt to GDP ratio to increase this year, by around 20%
- Fitch forecasts an 8% GDP contraction in 2020
- says Italy's gross general government debt to GDP ratio will increase by around 20pp this year
- stable outlook partly reflects view that ECB's net asset purchases will facilitate Italy's substantial fiscal response to covid-19 pandemic
- downward pressure on Italy's rating could resume if government does not implement credible economic growth & fiscal strategy
- says recession & economic policy response to covid-19 pandemic will result in sizeable deterioration of Italy's budget balance this year
This is a negative input for euro