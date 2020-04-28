Fitch downgrades Italy to BBB-, stable outlook

expects Italy's govmt debt to GDP ratio to increase this year, by around 20%

Fitch forecasts an 8% GDP contraction in 2020

says Italy's gross general government debt to GDP ratio will increase by around 20pp this year

stable outlook partly reflects view that ECB's net asset purchases will facilitate Italy's substantial fiscal response to covid-19 pandemic

downward pressure on Italy's rating could resume if government does not implement credible economic growth & fiscal strategy