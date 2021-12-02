Fitch says that the environment for Chinese property developers to remain challenging

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Rating agency Fitch says tight liquidity, credit polarisation persist for China property

  • expects an increase in credit polarisation of Chinese developers & sector consolidation to expedite a decline in annual property sales volumes
  • operating environment for Chinese developers likely to remain challenging, with meaningful recovery of funding likely to take place towards H2 2022 
  • expects 10%-15% year-on-year decline in china property annual sales volumes, with average selling price decline of around 5%

---
Credit polarisation, in a nutshell, means that some firms will find it easier to access credit than others. 


