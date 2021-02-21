Fitch has affirmed Australia rating at AAA and outlook negative

Here's their Fitchy comment on Australia:

Australia's rating reflects its strong institutions and effective policy framework, which supported nearly three decades of economic growth prior to the coronavirus pandemic and helped limit the severity of the current shock.

The Negative Outlook reflects uncertainty around the medium-term debt trajectory following the significant rise in public debt/GDP caused by the response to the pandemic.

There is more to the report but that's the 'in a nutshell' summary.



