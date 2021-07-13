Fitch has affirmed the US rating at 'AAA' with a negative outlook
Fitch Ratings affirms the US' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA'.
- The Rating Outlook is Negative
The ratings agency cites (this from a much longer piece
of guff), the U.S. sovereign rating supported by
- structural strength
- include the size of the economy
- high per capita income
- and a dynamic business environment
U.S. benefits from
- issuing the U.S. dollar, the world's preeminent reserve currency, and from the associated extraordinary financing flexibility
- Fitch considers U.S. debt tolerance to be higher than that of other 'AAA' sovereigns.
Negative Outlook on the rating reflects ongoing risks to the public finances and debt trajectory
---
Fitch note that the US economy bounced back from the pandemic rapidly, helped along by stimulus & the vaccination rollout.