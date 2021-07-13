Fitch has affirmed the US rating at 'AAA' with a negative outlook

Fitch Ratings affirms the US' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA'.

The Rating Outlook is Negative

of guff ), the U.S. sovereign rating supported by The ratings agency cites (this from a much longer piece ), the U.S. sovereign rating supported by

structural strength

include the size of the economy

high per capita income

and a dynamic business environment

U.S. benefits from

issuing the U.S. dollar, the world's preeminent reserve currency, and from the associated extraordinary financing flexibility

Fitch considers U.S. debt tolerance to be higher than that of other 'AAA' sovereigns.

Negative Outlook on the rating reflects ongoing risks to the public finances and debt trajectory





---

Fitch note that the US economy bounced back from the pandemic rapidly, helped along by stimulus & the vaccination rollout.



