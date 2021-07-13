Fitch has affirmed the US rating at 'AAA' with a negative outlook

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Fitch Ratings affirms the US' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA'. 

  • The Rating Outlook is Negative
The ratings agency cites (this from a much longer piece of guff), the U.S. sovereign rating supported by 
  • structural strength
  • include the size of the economy
  • high per capita income
  • and a dynamic business environment
U.S. benefits from 
  • issuing the U.S. dollar, the world's preeminent reserve currency, and from the associated extraordinary financing flexibility
  • Fitch considers U.S. debt tolerance to be higher than that of other 'AAA' sovereigns.
Negative Outlook on the rating reflects ongoing risks to the public finances and debt trajectory

---
Fitch note that the US economy bounced back from the pandemic rapidly, helped along by stimulus & the vaccination rollout.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose