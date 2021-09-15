Fitch on Evergrande - say a credit event could result in headwinds ....

Chinese property firm Evergrande has been all over the financial news in past weeks as its bonds were trashed.





Fitch has weighed in, saying that Fitch a "credit event" for the firm would have a broader effect:

a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders

could result in headwinds for some smaller banks

Let's see how this pans out ... I'd suggest Chinese authorities would be quick to step in and proper up anything that needs propping up. The death of China has been greatly exaggerated many times.





My 2 cents (it was a dollar, but yeah, Evergrande and all that ;-) )

The concern is, of course, contagion.