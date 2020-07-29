Fitch on Japan: Affirms rating at 'A' , but lowers its outlook to negative
Fitch Ratings
- projects Japan's economy to contract by 5% for full year in 2020, before rebounding to 3.2% growth in 2021
- fiscal support & expected recovery in external demand should set stage for return to quarterly growth in 2h20 under fitch's baseline for Japan
- says sharply wider fiscal deficits in 2020 and 2021, will add significantly to Japan's public debt
- project Japan's deficit to narrow to 10.9% of gdp in 2021 and 5.3% in 2022
- expects BOJ to maintain current interest-rate settings through at least end of 2022 under its yield-curve control framework for japan