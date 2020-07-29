Fitch on Japan: Affirms rating at 'A' , but lowers its outlook to negative

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Fitch Ratings 

  • projects Japan's economy to contract by 5% for full year in 2020, before rebounding to 3.2% growth in 2021
  • fiscal support & expected recovery in external demand should set stage for return to quarterly growth in 2h20 under fitch's baseline for Japan
  • says sharply wider fiscal deficits in 2020 and 2021, will add significantly to Japan's public debt
  • project Japan's deficit to narrow to 10.9% of gdp in 2021 and 5.3% in 2022
  • expects BOJ to maintain current interest-rate settings through at least end of 2022 under its yield-curve control framework for japan



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose