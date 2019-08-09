Fitch Rating confirm Italy at BBB and leaves outlook unchanged also (at negative)

Some late news from after hours in the US Friday, on Italian sovereign debt ratings from Fitch.

Fitch affirmed Italy's credit rating unchanged at BBB

maintained its negative outlook

Fitch:

This week's political developments reinforce our assessment at the previous review that the government was unlikely to see out a full term and there is an increasing risk of an early election from the second half of this year

There are downside risks to the fiscal outlook should a future government opt to disengage from EU fiscal rules and be more willing to risk financial market instability



That's a bit of respite for Italy as political instability rises, with the likelihood of early elections soon. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is facing a no-confidence motion in Parliament from coalition member Matteo Salvini. Italian instability is a negative for the euro, this lifting it at least to some extent.





Salvini:



