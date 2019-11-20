Fitch ratings affirms China's A+ rating, outlook maintained at stable
Fitch says China's macroeconomic policy has pivoted towards easing since mid 2018 to cushion effects of a protracted trade war with the US
- says forecasts China's growth will slow to 5.7% in 2020, from 6.1% in 2019
- believes China has some room at existing rating level to accommodate temporary period of elevated fiscal deficits while external pressures subside
- recent progress towards reaching a US-China phase one trade deal suggests possible postponement or eventual removal of some existing tariffs
Headlines via Reuters