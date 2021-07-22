Fitch Ratings affirms Korea at "AA-" with a Stable Outlook
The ratings agency says the recent increase in coronavirus infections poses a downside risk to thier expectations of a recovery in domestic consumption in the second half of this year.
- vaccination rollout has accelerated since May
- the government target of a 70% vaccination level by November looks likely to be achieved
- Fitch forecast 4.5% GDP growth in 2021 & 3% GDP growth for SK in 2022
- the scarring of the economy from COVID-19 should be relatively limited in South Korea
Fith BoK outlook:
- expects a 25 bp hike in H2 of 2021
- two additional 25bp hikes expected in 2022