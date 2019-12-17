Fitch Ratings affirms UK at 'AA' - highly likely UK leaves EU with an agreement on Jan 31 2020

Fitch says given the election result it means the UK is highly likely to bbb Brexit on January 31 next year.

  • Rating AA
  • Outlook negative on view that uncertainty regarding the future UK-EU relationship will persist for some time 
Cable is ambling along not too far from its US session low 

More from the rating agency:
  • UK election outcome has significantly reduced the very near term risk of a no deal Brexit 
  • large degree of uncertainty on fiscal outlook
  • fiscal loosening likely, extent uncertain 
