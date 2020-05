Fitch see a huge contraction for the global economy

They had forecast -1.7% back in April

Now revised to -3.2%

most of the contraction will be in Q2



" we have revised down our growth forecasts for several markets including the US, Italy, the UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Egypt, Indonesia, the Philippines, Turkey and Poland"





The firm forecasts a recovery of 3.6% in 2021.