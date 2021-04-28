Fitch Ratings warn of risks for Australian credit markets - stimulus withdrawal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Fitch ratings say that stimulus withdrawal creates risks for Australian credit markets

  • withdrawal of central bank credit and QE measures pose the most serious risk for Australian credit markets over next 12 months
  •  on Australia's credit markets, says investors expect fundamental credit conditions to stay same or improve

  ---
Well, yeah ... withdrawal of stimulus measures will pose risks. I expect the unemployment rate will rise again which will flow through to debt servicing and what have you. 
