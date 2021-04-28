Fitch Ratings warn of risks for Australian credit markets - stimulus withdrawal
- withdrawal of central bank credit and QE measures pose the most serious risk for Australian credit markets over next 12 months
- on Australia's credit markets, says investors expect fundamental credit conditions to stay same or improve
Well, yeah ... withdrawal of stimulus measures will pose risks. I expect the unemployment rate will rise again which will flow through to debt servicing and what have you.