Fitch says NZ record of prudent fiscal management lessens risks
Fitch Ratings agency on New Zealand
- New Zealand election gives Labour stronger control over policy
- New Zealand's record of prudent fiscal management will mitigate risks associated with higher public debt levels in next few years
- lection outcome reinforces its expectation that fiscal policy will evolve in line with PREFU
- resurgence of coronavirus in New Zealand could stall economic recovery and add further pressure to public finances