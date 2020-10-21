Fitch says NZ record of prudent fiscal management lessens risks

Fitch Ratings agency on New Zealand 

  • New Zealand  election gives Labour stronger control over policy
  • New Zealand's record of prudent fiscal management will mitigate risks associated with higher public debt levels in next few years
  • lection outcome reinforces its expectation that fiscal policy will evolve in line with PREFU
  • resurgence of coronavirus in New Zealand could stall economic recovery and add further pressure to public finances




