Fitch says that US-China trade tensions have eased but not yet resolved

Fitch Ratings putting the US-China trade situation into perspective





US-China trade tensions remain high

Renewed escalation remains a significant risk

Expects China's economy to grow by close to 6% in 2020

China's economic growth will support global economic outlook

That will help global growth stabilise next year

Says that the trend in China's domestic demand may further complicate efforts to raise imports from the US

I'm not disputing any of their remarks because it is sensible to expect that the Phase One trade deal is nothing more than a symbolic gesture aimed at a temporary truce.





The final line on complications is something that is well worth noting because it looks like China will try to increase US farm purchases on a "best effort basis" and that could be one of the potential downfalls of the ceasefire in the trade war.



