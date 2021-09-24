Fitch warns that China mid-tier banks are more exposed to risks in the property sector

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Fitch remarks in relation to Evergrande


The ratings agency says that it expects China's mid-tier banks to face greater asset-quality headwinds as credit stress increases in the property sector amid the Evergrande situation. Well, this is in part the contagion risks I suppose.

But all things considered, I reckon Chinese authorities wouldn't allow too heavy a spillover of any impact towards the financial sector, if they can easily avoid that.

