Fitch warns that China mid-tier banks are more exposed to risks in the property sector
Fitch remarks in relation to Evergrande
The ratings agency says that it expects China's mid-tier banks to face greater asset-quality headwinds as credit stress increases in the property sector amid the Evergrande situation. Well, this is in part the contagion risks I suppose.
But all things considered, I reckon Chinese authorities wouldn't allow too heavy a spillover of any impact towards the financial sector, if they can easily avoid that.