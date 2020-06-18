Flood of Japanese money rushing to USD assets

Bloomberg report on Japanese investors, facing ongoing negative rates domestically, are buying dollars and risk assets

"The presence of the Japanese as the main carry trade driver seems to be growing as they must turn to overseas investments"



Demand for higher-yielding American assets growing

In April, Japan's money managers bought the most U.S. corporate debt in eight years and the second-highest amount of equities in five years

"Japanese investors use yen to fund purchases of Treasuries or U.S. corporate bonds, for instance, to seek credit spreads and these flows are continuing," said Koichi Sugisaki, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. in Tokyo.







Check out USD/JPY … its net more or less unchanged, even a little lower, since November last year .... Without all the Japanese money leaving yen into USD it'd have to be lower I guess?







