Flood of Japanese money rushing to USD assets
Bloomberg report on Japanese investors, facing ongoing negative rates domestically, are buying dollars and risk assets
- "The presence of the Japanese as the main carry trade driver seems to be growing as they must turn to overseas investments"
Demand for higher-yielding American assets growing
- In April, Japan's money managers bought the most U.S. corporate debt in eight years and the second-highest amount of equities in five years
- "Japanese investors use yen to fund purchases of Treasuries or U.S. corporate bonds, for instance, to seek credit spreads and these flows are continuing," said Koichi Sugisaki, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. in Tokyo.
Check out USD/JPY … its net more or less unchanged, even a little lower, since November last year .... Without all the Japanese money leaving yen into USD it'd have to be lower I guess?