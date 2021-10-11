Floods and landslides in northern Chinese province of Shanxi (major coal-producing area)
The region has had five times is regular rainfall since the beginning of this month.
There are at least 5 people dead, more than 15,000 building collapsed and impacts on around 1.7m people.
Terrible destruction. The area is a major coal-producing province ( China's largest coal production hub), up to 60 mines have suspended operation.
Info via the South China Morning Post
Coal futures are once again on the rise in China on Monday in response to the shortage.