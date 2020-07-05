Florida adds another 10,000 coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Iran and Indonesia

The latest coronavirus news

The market swings between fearing coronavirus news and ignoring it. The weekend news on the virus is mixed with cases remaining high in problem areas but not accelerating.

  • Florida added 10,059 cases on Sunday after a record 11,458 on Saturday. The state's total now tops 200,000
  • Arizona cases rose 3.7% compared to the 7-day average of 4.1% but the state reported just 14,844 with 3536 positives, a rate above 20%
  • Deaths in Iran (163) and Indonesia (82) were records
  • Cases in Tokyo were above 100 for the fourth straight day
  • Spain locked down the northwestern region of Galicia
  • Cases in the Philippines rose by a record 2434
  • Israel declared a new state of emergency and said new restrictions will be put in place
  • Cases in India rose 7.2%, or a record 22,771

