Florida closes bars after nearly 9000 coronavirus cases yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Florida follows Texas in closing bars

Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation has ordered bars to close immediately, or at least suspending the sale of alcohol in bars (and restaurants?)
