Florida coronavirus cases rise 2.6% vs. previous 7 day average of 3.5%. Total cases rise by 9440

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Florida coronavirus statistics for the day

  • The report from yesterday
  • hospitalizations 9443, down 11 in the past 24 hours
  • Post 134 daily virus deaths amongst residents. Previously 90 Total deaths reach 5319.
  • Cases rise by 2.6% vs. previous 7 day average of 3.5%
  • total cases reaches 369,834 vs. 360,394 a day earlier
  • total cases rise 9440. Yesterday case count rose by 10,347.
  • daily positivity rate 13.6% vs. 14.8% yesterday

