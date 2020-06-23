Florida coronavirus cases coming up at the bottom of the hour

COVID-19 data to fill the rest of the session

Yesterday, Florida cases rose 2926 or 3.0% compared to the seven-day average of 3.7%. That's probably a head-fake because weekend numbers are consistently the low of the week. On the flipside, Governor DeSantis has blamed one-offs in prisons and among migrant farm workers for spiking cases.





Another metric to watch is the test-positivity rate. It was around 10% last week before falling to 7.74% yesterday.







Other times to watch:



