Florida coronavirus cases coming up at the bottom of the hour

COVID-19 data to fill the rest of the session

Yesterday, Florida cases rose 2926 or 3.0% compared to the seven-day average of 3.7%. That's probably a head-fake because weekend numbers are consistently the low of the week. On the flipside, Governor DeSantis has blamed one-offs in prisons and among migrant farm workers for spiking cases.

Another metric to watch is the test-positivity rate. It was around 10% last week before falling to 7.74% yesterday.

Other times to watch:

  • Arizona 1530-1620 GMT
  • Texas 1820 GMT (hospitalizations 1420-50 GMT)
  • California - varies widely. Generally within the next 5 hours

