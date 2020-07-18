Florida coronavirus cases continue to level off at a high rate

The latest data from Florida





Yesterday's report

Cases for the day 10,292 vs. 11,446 yesterday



Cases up 3.2% vs. 7 day average of 4.3%



Total cases 337,569 vs. 327,241 yesterday



Resident hospitalizations 20,632 vs. 20,191 yesterday

Hospitalizations +441 vs +366 prior



Median age of cases 41 vs. 41 yesterday



Total deaths 90 vs. 128 yesterday



positivity 12.17% vs. 11.83% yesterday



Tested declined to 92,633 from 103,929 yesterday

For the full report New cases appear to be plateauing at a high level but the positivity ratio remains high. It's 17% in Miami-Dade and there isn't a single county below 5%.





I see the next month as a race to get case counts significantly lower in order to safely reopen schools.





With Florida beginning to level off, the more troubling rises in cases are in Idaho (+4.7%), Montana (+6.1%), Nevada (+4.3%) and Texas (+3.9%). There were 18 states that reported more than 1000 new cases in the past 24 hours.







Elsewhere, New York cases rose by 754 today and UK cases were up 827. Russia reported its smallest daily increase in cases since March and Australia cancelled its planned sitting of parliament.





