Florida coronavirus cases rise 9243. Deaths hit record

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest data from Florida

  • Cases rise 2.1% vs 2.6% prior
  • Cases 9243 vs 8886 yesterday
  • Median age 42 vs 43 yesterday
  • Positivity 11.69% vs 11.37% yesterday
  • Deaths hit record 186
  • Hospitalizations down 75 in past 24 hours
Positivity has been trending lower in part because of better reporting, but the trend has been higher in the median age (yesterday was a peak). With more elderly people getting it, a rise in deaths isn't a surprise.

Deaths are a lagging indicator but to really get it under control, positivity needs to be sub 5% and preferably sub-1%.

The latest data from FloridaThe improvement here may only represent something closer to reality. There were many small labs that weren't reporting negative results a few weeks ago. Now, a quick glance through the data shows that number declining.
