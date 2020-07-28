Florida coronavirus cases rise 9243. Deaths hit record

The latest data from Florida

Cases rise 2.1% vs 2.6% prior



Cases 9243 vs 8886 yesterday

Median age 42 vs 43 yesterday

Positivity 11.69% vs 11.37% yesterday

Deaths hit record 186

Hospitalizations down 75 in past 24 hours



Positivity has been trending lower in part because of better reporting, but the trend has been higher in the median age (yesterday was a peak). With more elderly people getting it, a rise in deaths isn't a surprise.





Deaths are a lagging indicator but to really get it under control, positivity needs to be sub 5% and preferably sub-1%.



