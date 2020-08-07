Florida coronavirus cases rise by 7719 as case positivity rebounds

Cases up 7719 vs 7687 yesterday

Tests 87,725 vs 704,143 yesterday

Positivity 10.1% vs 8.35% yesterday

Median age 42 vs 43 yesterday

Deaths +180



Yesterday's numbers were skewed by a lack of testing in South Florida in storm-hit areas. Those are also virus hotspots so the entire report was in doubt. Today we're back around trend, which is for a slow improvement in cases.







The problem area continues to be Miami-Dade, where 19% of tests are still running positive.

