Florida coronavirus cases rise by 7719 as case positivity rebounds

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Nothing particularly new in the overall picture

  • Cases up 7719 vs 7687 yesterday
  • Tests 87,725 vs 704,143 yesterday
  • Positivity 10.1% vs 8.35% yesterday
  • Median age 42 vs 43 yesterday
  • Deaths +180
Yesterday's numbers were skewed by a lack of testing in South Florida in storm-hit areas. Those are also virus hotspots so the entire report was in doubt. Today we're back around trend, which is for a slow improvement in cases.

The problem area continues to be Miami-Dade, where 19% of tests are still running positive.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose