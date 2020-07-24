Florida coronavirus cases rise to 3.2% vs. 7 day average of 3.1%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Florida coronavirus cases statistics

  • cases rise by 3.2% vs. 7 day average of 3.1% 
  • the case count rises by 12,444 vs. 10,239 yesterday
  • number of deaths rise by 136. The total deaths now stand at 5768
  • daily hospitalizations 581 vs. 401 yesterday. New record.
  • the daily positivity rate rises to 13.3% from 12.3% yesterday talk
