Florida coronavirus cases rise 3.3% vs 3.6% seven-day average

The latest Florida coronavirus case numbers

  • Yesterday cases rose 3.0%
  • 3289 cases vs 2926 cases yesterday
  • Positive test rate 10.89% vs 7.71% yesterday
Florida changed up the report today so it was out a bit later. These numbers along with California weighed on risk sentiment.

