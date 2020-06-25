Florida coronavirus cases rise 4.6% vs +4.0% seven-day average

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest case numbers in Florida

  • Yesterday rose 5.3%
  • 5004 cases vs record 5508 yesterday
  • Positive test rate 8.7% vs 15.9% yesterday
I'll update the data as it arrives. Over in California, Disney delayed the reopening of Disneyland and every tick higher here risks the same in Florida. That would be a negative signal about the broader economic reopening.

Today's data included 53,270 tests compared to around 30K for the past few weeks. Here's the trend in test positivity:



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose