Florida coronavirus cases rise 7.8% vs 4.1% seven-day average

The latest data from Florida

Yesterday rose 4.6%

Cases rose 8942 vs 5004 a day ago (and a prior record 5508 on Wednesday)

13.1% of tests were positive compared to 8.92% a day ago

This is a horrible number and it's hammering risk trades. There's chatter that Texas hospitalizations rose another 7.7% as well.





A separate report says Disney is forging forward with plans to reopen Disney World in mid-July.





