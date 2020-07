Total cases 213,794 vs 206,447 a day ago

Cases 7347 vs 6336 a day ago

16.27% positive vs 14.95% a day ago

Tests 48,538 vs 44,624



The case count has dipped from a record 11,458 on Saturday but it came on far less testing. The positivity rate has stubbornly remained around 15%.





Testing has been depressed by the long weekend:





But the positivity rate is at the highest in at least two weeks: