Yesterday cases rose 3.3%



New cases were a record 3207 vs 2610 yesterday

Total cases yesterday were 82,719 vs 85,926

Hospitalizations rise 1.5%



Positivity rate was 10.3% a day ago (will update today's number when available)



This isn't a case of more testing. The number of tests hasn't significantly risen for a month.





Here's the chart of cases, which doesn't include today at +3206: